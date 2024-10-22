WATCH | ‘We are going to intervene in a big way with regard to spaza shops issue’: Mbalula

Between February and September, Gauteng reported 207 cases of food poisoning.
Mbalula acknowledged the challenges faced by law enforcement in managing the businesses.
“I come from Botshabelo, my township. When I go there I see most of the smaller shops and spaza shops have disappeared, and most of them are in the hands of foreigners. Foreigners are accused of selling cheaper goods to our people, but at the same time some are poisonous. It's a problem,” he said.
He questioned the sourcing of products, emphasising the responsibility of the ANC to lead in the matter.
“As the ANC, we must be at the helm of the struggles. At headquarters I will convene the cluster of ministers to give answers, to work with our provinces. We can't lament when we're in power and complain with the rest of society,” said Mbalula.
“As government, we must give leadership in relation to this matter, and it is urgent and important,” he said.
Mbalula stressed the importance of durability in regulations. He said government must be consistent in regulating spaza shops.
“Very soon we will announce our action plan for all townships to respond to this question of spaza shops. Positive and negative, we must mobilise the churches and everyone around a common programme of action for the common good of our nation,” he said.
“We are going to ensure that those that are illegal, we close them down,” he said.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the government will take action over spaza shops after the deaths of six children who ate suspected contaminated snacks in Soweto.
There has been no medical report yet detailing the cause of their deaths.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the commemoration of ANC veteran Albertina Sisulu at Croesus Cemetery yesterday, Mbalula said government was going to intervene in the spaza shop issue.
“We are going to intervene in a big way with regard to the spaza shops issue. We are a government. Where we are in charge there must be laws that must be respected and enforced. If the state is weak in terms of the rule of law, the masses will take the law into their hands,” he said.
This comes amid growing concerns about food safety in spaza shops.
Locals have accused foreign-owned shops of selling expired products. Tensions have escalated into violence, with reports of looting and the shutting down of spaza shops in the Vaal and Naledi in Soweto.
