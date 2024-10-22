VW Group Africa cancels morning shift at Kariega plant
VW Group Africa suspended its Tuesday morning shift at its Kariega plant due to heavy overnight rainfall.
Workers travelling from KwaNobuhle to the plant could not get to work on Tuesday as most roads had been flooded...
