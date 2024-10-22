News

VW Group Africa cancels morning shift at Kariega plant

By Nomazima Nkosi - 22 October 2024

VW Group Africa suspended its Tuesday morning shift at its Kariega plant due to heavy overnight rainfall.

Workers travelling from KwaNobuhle to the plant could not get to work on Tuesday as most roads had been flooded...

