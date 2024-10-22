Victim to blame for murder — 10 Humansdorp accused
Defence lawyer points finger at deceased and his close friend, claiming they caused altercation that led to fatal stabbing
Ten young men lined the dock of the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Monday for their alleged involvement in the gang-related murder of Jason Heynes, who was stabbed 49 times.
Despite this, the defence has pointed fingers at the deceased and his close friend, alleging they played an active role in the events leading up to the fatal incident in November 2022. ..
