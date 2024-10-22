The Eastern Cape government’s Taking the Legislature to the People event in Despatch was adjourned on Tuesday morning due to the flooding in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August made the announcement.
She was speaking at the Ernest Swanepoel Community Hall after a rules committee meeting with party whips earlier.
The postponement comes as large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were hit by flooding, leaving many residents displaced.
Sauls-August did not indicate when the session would be reconvened.
Addressing MPLs, councillors and other guests, Sauls-August said they had just held an extraordinary sitting of the rules committee where the decision was made.
“We’re all aware of the devastating disaster that once again struck Nelson Mandela Bay and localised flooding that has affected not one area but the whole city.
“As the legislature, we will go to the areas to assess and engage communities.
“For the public participants’ part of the proceedings, we proposed you take all those questions, hand them in and then in our programme and structures, (we will) deal with matters meant to be dealt with today.”
HeraldLIVE
Taking the Legislature to the People event adjourned due to flooding
Image: ANDISA BONANI
The Eastern Cape government’s Taking the Legislature to the People event in Despatch was adjourned on Tuesday morning due to the flooding in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August made the announcement.
She was speaking at the Ernest Swanepoel Community Hall after a rules committee meeting with party whips earlier.
The postponement comes as large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were hit by flooding, leaving many residents displaced.
Sauls-August did not indicate when the session would be reconvened.
Addressing MPLs, councillors and other guests, Sauls-August said they had just held an extraordinary sitting of the rules committee where the decision was made.
“We’re all aware of the devastating disaster that once again struck Nelson Mandela Bay and localised flooding that has affected not one area but the whole city.
“As the legislature, we will go to the areas to assess and engage communities.
“For the public participants’ part of the proceedings, we proposed you take all those questions, hand them in and then in our programme and structures, (we will) deal with matters meant to be dealt with today.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News