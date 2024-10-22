Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution
Tax agency probes alleged mixing with paraffin on large scale
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is confident it has identified a major player in the multibillion-rand illegal diesel blending market after shutting down two depots in Limpopo and Gauteng where it suspects paraffin is being mixed with diesel on an industrial scale, reports Business Day.
The facilities in Meyerton and Louis Trichardt are owned by Alliance Fuel, which the tax agency said is the brainchild of businessperson Walter Gilfillan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.