Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution

Tax agency probes alleged mixing with paraffin on large scale

By Kabelo Khumalo - 22 October 2024

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is confident it has identified a major player in the multibillion-rand illegal diesel blending market after shutting down two depots in Limpopo and Gauteng where it suspects paraffin is being mixed with diesel on an industrial scale, reports Business Day.

The facilities in Meyerton and Louis Trichardt are owned by Alliance Fuel, which the tax agency said is the brainchild of businessperson Walter Gilfillan...

