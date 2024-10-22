News

Relaxing river cruise sets tone ahead of soccer clash

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 22 October 2024

A day before they went head-to-head in the final of the 2024 Sasol League National Championships, two women’s soccer teams set aside their competitive nature to enjoy a river cruise and a tour of the famous Featherbed Nature Reserve.

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal’s Ezemvelo Women’s Football Club beat the University of Cape Town 2-0 in Knysna to be crowned the champions...

