Relaxing river cruise sets tone ahead of soccer clash
A day before they went head-to-head in the final of the 2024 Sasol League National Championships, two women’s soccer teams set aside their competitive nature to enjoy a river cruise and a tour of the famous Featherbed Nature Reserve.
On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal’s Ezemvelo Women’s Football Club beat the University of Cape Town 2-0 in Knysna to be crowned the champions...
