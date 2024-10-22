Poor municipal repairs come back to bite Kwazakhele resident
Man forced to flee house as debris moved in front of waterway causes more flooding
Kwazakhele resident Colgate Nangu was forced to flee his flooded home in the early hours of Tuesday morning as requests for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to clear a clogged waterway were ignored.
In his desperate escape, he had to abandon his belongings, including his vehicle parked in the garage, as the water turned his house into a sinking “Titanic”...
