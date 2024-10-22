News

Poor municipal repairs come back to bite Kwazakhele resident

Man forced to flee house as debris moved in front of waterway causes more flooding

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 October 2024

Kwazakhele resident Colgate Nangu was forced to flee his flooded home in the early hours of Tuesday morning as requests for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to clear a clogged waterway were ignored.

In his desperate escape, he had to abandon his belongings, including his vehicle parked in the garage, as the water turned his house into a sinking “Titanic”...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English
2024 Volkswagen ID. 4

Most Read