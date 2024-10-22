Police officer found clinging to pole over flooded bridge
A Nelson Mandela Bay police officer, who was found clinging to a pole after his police van became stranded in floodwater on Tuesday morning, narrowly escaped with his life thanks to members of the public who jumped in to assist him.
His service pistol was swept away during the ordeal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.