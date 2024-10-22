New Brighton Library gets R200,000 upgrade — thanks to business
Access to potential jobs, research, education and business all became a lot easier for the New Brighton community this week after the internet was restored to their library — thanks to a generous donation by Nelson Mandela Bay businesses.
The donation, worth about R200,000, by the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino and its partners, included new computers, a printer and a refurbished children’s reading room which was handed over on Monday...
