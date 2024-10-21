The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Monday released former Transnet Group Capital (TGC) CEO Herbert Msagala on bail of R60,000 after his first appearance on charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.
“The case stems from investigations conducted by the Special Investigating Unit into irregularities of five contracts worth over R160m that were awarded to IGS Consulting Engineering firm by TGC between May and August 2015 for the maintenance and upgrading of the high pressured pipe infrastructure that transported different fuel products from Durban to Gauteng,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The state alleges Msagala unduly benefited from IGS kickbacks worth more than R26m that he allegedly used to purchase various properties and vehicles.
Msagala is charged together with two other people and IGS but the two are yet to appear in court because the Hawks are still trying to trace their whereabouts.
The case was postponed until November 19 for the Hawks to trace the two suspects.
In August 2021, the Special Tribunal ordered Msagala to pay back R26.4m after he was found guilty of disgorgement of secret profits while employed by TGC.
TimesLIVE
Former Transnet executive Msagala in court on corruption, theft charges
Journalist
Image: NPA Communications.
The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Monday released former Transnet Group Capital (TGC) CEO Herbert Msagala on bail of R60,000 after his first appearance on charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.
“The case stems from investigations conducted by the Special Investigating Unit into irregularities of five contracts worth over R160m that were awarded to IGS Consulting Engineering firm by TGC between May and August 2015 for the maintenance and upgrading of the high pressured pipe infrastructure that transported different fuel products from Durban to Gauteng,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The state alleges Msagala unduly benefited from IGS kickbacks worth more than R26m that he allegedly used to purchase various properties and vehicles.
Msagala is charged together with two other people and IGS but the two are yet to appear in court because the Hawks are still trying to trace their whereabouts.
The case was postponed until November 19 for the Hawks to trace the two suspects.
In August 2021, the Special Tribunal ordered Msagala to pay back R26.4m after he was found guilty of disgorgement of secret profits while employed by TGC.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News