Floods hammer Nelson Mandela Bay businesses
Businesses across most parts of the Bay have been affected by flooding, with Markman industrial being particularly hard hit due to its deteriorating infrastructure, according to Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen.
“Our view is that a lot of the damage during flooding or heavy rains can be limited if stormwater drains are regularly cleaned and alien vegetation is removed from rivers,” she said. ..
