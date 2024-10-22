Excited fans crowd airport to greet talent search winner
Bay bus driver Magayiyana celebrated after coming out tops in TV show ‘Ushuni Womhlaba’
Gqeberha primary school bus driver Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana arrived home to a big welcome at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Monday after winning TV talent search show Ushuni Womhlaba.
More than 150 people braved the wet and cold weather conditions, crowding the foyer and parking lot while singing traditional songs as they patiently awaited his arrival ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.