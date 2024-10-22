“There is ongoing anecdotal evidence that occupants of motorcades violently gesticulate and show their firearms at other motorists to intimidate them and they are belligerent on the road. South African road users deserve much better than this.
“Whatever politician is being transported in these motorcades must make it clear they expect the highest levels of professional and ethical behaviour from their support staff. Allowing these officers to act the way they do sends a message to the public that they are above the law, which they are not,” the AA said.
The National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) permits drivers of emergency vehicles such as traffic officers and authorised drivers, as well as a “person appointed in terms of the South African Police Service Act who drives a vehicle in the carrying out of his or her duties” to disregard the directions of a road traffic sign displayed in the prescribed manner. The NRTA regulations state drivers are to give right of way to a vehicle sounding a device or bell or displaying an identification lamp.
“However, we contend any driver who drives recklessly or is careless about the safety of other users on the road should be held liable for gross negligence where they pose a threat to property or another person, whether they are driving a politician, delegate, VIP or a car fitted with a blue light, just like any other road user,” the AA said.
“Driving recklessly so a principal can be on time for a meeting does not constitute an emergency for the rest of the motoring public and it is shameful to think or act otherwise.”
Aggressive 'blue-light brigades' a shameful blight on SA roads, says AA
Image: 123RF
The presence of “blue-light brigades” appears to be increasing, with these high-speed motorcades now an almost daily occurrence on Gauteng highways.
The Automobile Association (AA) says blue-light brigades pose a threat to road users, particularly as drivers in the vehicles transporting politicians behave aggressively towards other motorists.
“The vicious assault on three people on the N1 in Fourways, Johannesburg, in 2023 is a good example of how ‘protection officers’ in the motorcades respond to others. The message from these official personnel is their passengers are more important than other road users and the public must yield or face personal attack,” said the AA.
The AA has raised concerns for many years about the blue-light brigades but little seems to be done to curb their outrageous behaviour. Repeated calls for proper oversight of the VIP unit’s operations have clearly fallen on deaf ears. The unit’s members continue to act with impunity, often considering other road users a menace instead of, rightfully, citizens they need to protect and serve.
“We receive many complaints from our members and the public about how these motorcades force them off the road and barge their way through heavy traffic — especially during peak traffic hours in the morning and afternoon,” the AA said.
