Courtesy of SABC
Four suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith are on Monday appearing in the Vredenburg magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Joslin Smith suspects back in court
Courtesy of SABC
Four suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith are on Monday appearing in the Vredenburg magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
Politics