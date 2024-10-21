Residents at wits’ end over flooding sewage
Situation has become unbearable, says Qhuku Malisant of Missionvale
Several families across Nelson Mandela Bay are unable to enjoy their meals and play in their yards as they battle against raw, stinking sewage flowing into their homes.
Health experts have warned that the situation is a ticking time bomb for the spread of diseases throughout the city...
