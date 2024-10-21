Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on high alert as weather warning upgraded to level 6
A level 6 warning issued by the SA Weather Service has prompted the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to form a joint operations committee.
This is according to the city’s acting safety and security executive director Shadrack Sibiya...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.