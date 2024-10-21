Nelson Mandela Bay karate kid selected for world champs in Japan

KwaNobuhle teen Cordelia Matroos will be flying the SA flag high when she represents the country at the Karate-Do Goju-Kai Global Championships in Japan in 2025.
Cordelia, 14, a Marymount High School pupil, will also have opportunity to visit Tokyo Disneyland.
The championships will be held from August 7-11 at the Chiba Port Arena in Japan with athletes from all over the world competing.
Cordelia, who is a brown belt, (2 kyu) will also get an opportunity to compete for the brown belt to 1 kyu in November.
Speaking about her achievement and the months of preparation that lay ahead, she said she had fallen in love with karate in 2017.
It had inspired her to be a better person and taught her to have self respect and discipline.
“I was shocked when I was selected as the winner, because I was a bit nervous, but was confident in my training,” she said.
“I trained for a couple of months for the competition and I have competed in a lot of competitions before.”
She won gold at the Goju Kai Karate national championships 2024 in Bloemfontein in August. She competed in the U15 Kata and Kumite cadets.
“I competed in about six or seven rounds and I was not expecting a gold medal in kumite.
“I am excited about my trip because it will be my first time travelling overseas.”
Beaming with pride, her mother Loretta Matroos, 41, said she was proud of Cordelia.
Kata is performing techniques in a set sequence without a partner, while Kumite is sparring.
Loretta said when Cordelia first started out in karate, she had not taken her daughter’s love for it seriously.
“I really love the effect karate has had on my child.
“She has always been a well-mannered child who is soft-spoken. Karate has played a positive role [in her life]. If she is not at school then she is at practice.
“When I heard she had won her category I burst into tears. I wished I was there, but I was at work.
“Unfortunately the trip is not funded, but I am still trying to get funding, because the whole trip costs R90,000.
“It is a lot of money. I said if I could get 1,800 people to show me ubuntu by donating R50, we could reach the targeted amount to make my child’s dream come true.”
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, athletes have had to wait for the global tournament since 2017 and excitement is building.
In Japan, Cordelia will also get to enjoy a guided tour along with the other athletes during her spare time, when she can sightsee, experience Japanese culture and visit museums.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay karate kid selected for world champs in Japan
General Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
KwaNobuhle teen Cordelia Matroos will be flying the SA flag high when she represents the country at the Karate-Do Goju-Kai Global Championships in Japan in 2025.
Cordelia, 14, a Marymount High School pupil, will also have opportunity to visit Tokyo Disneyland.
The championships will be held from August 7-11 at the Chiba Port Arena in Japan with athletes from all over the world competing.
Cordelia, who is a brown belt, (2 kyu) will also get an opportunity to compete for the brown belt to 1 kyu in November.
Speaking about her achievement and the months of preparation that lay ahead, she said she had fallen in love with karate in 2017.
It had inspired her to be a better person and taught her to have self respect and discipline.
“I was shocked when I was selected as the winner, because I was a bit nervous, but was confident in my training,” she said.
“I trained for a couple of months for the competition and I have competed in a lot of competitions before.”
She won gold at the Goju Kai Karate national championships 2024 in Bloemfontein in August. She competed in the U15 Kata and Kumite cadets.
“I competed in about six or seven rounds and I was not expecting a gold medal in kumite.
“I am excited about my trip because it will be my first time travelling overseas.”
Beaming with pride, her mother Loretta Matroos, 41, said she was proud of Cordelia.
Kata is performing techniques in a set sequence without a partner, while Kumite is sparring.
Loretta said when Cordelia first started out in karate, she had not taken her daughter’s love for it seriously.
“I really love the effect karate has had on my child.
“She has always been a well-mannered child who is soft-spoken. Karate has played a positive role [in her life]. If she is not at school then she is at practice.
“When I heard she had won her category I burst into tears. I wished I was there, but I was at work.
“Unfortunately the trip is not funded, but I am still trying to get funding, because the whole trip costs R90,000.
“It is a lot of money. I said if I could get 1,800 people to show me ubuntu by donating R50, we could reach the targeted amount to make my child’s dream come true.”
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, athletes have had to wait for the global tournament since 2017 and excitement is building.
In Japan, Cordelia will also get to enjoy a guided tour along with the other athletes during her spare time, when she can sightsee, experience Japanese culture and visit museums.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News