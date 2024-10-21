Lapsed air traffic procedures result in George flight problems

Flight scheduling in and out of George was thrown into disarray on Monday, related to lapsed Air Traffic and Navigation Service (ATNS) procedures.
FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon confirmed that several Safair flights had been cancelled and one had been diverted.
“Today we had to cancel three flights into George and three flights departing from George, and we also had to divert to Gqeberha one flight that was due to land in East London,” Gordon said.
“The problem relates to procedures that lapsed over a year ago after they were not renewed by the ATNS.”
He said the procedures were designed by ATNS, in terms of different plane categories, runway specifications and weather conditions.
“The non-renewal of a bundle of procedures has affected us on several occasions with George and East London.
“It’s deeply frustrating both for our customers and our operations in terms of our planning and the extra costs we incur.
“We’ve offered our customers either the opportunity to fly tomorrow, or else a full and immediate refund.”
Aviation expert Linden Burns said airline Airlink, which he represented, had been forced to divert one of its George flights because of the same situation.
“Several factors at George including low cloud cover, the alignment of the runway and the direction of the wind necessitated that an air traffic and navigation services procedure had to be in place.
“But it isn’t, so our flight had to be diverted back to Cape Town.”
Burns said ATNS was required to review the procedures every five years and submit them to the SA Aviation Authority for approval.
Compounding the delay in completing this review, ATNS had lost a lot of resource, and the authority had returned many of its submissions for reworking.
The result was a serious snarl-up for the aviation industry and Airlink alone had been badly affected.
“Between July 19 and October 9, Airlink has suffered 3,892 delayed flights countrywide and 77 cancelled flights.”
He said the lapsed procedures had affected the scheduling capability of airlines and airports around the country.
“Ten percent of all flights have been affected since this problem started.
“At airports, you have baggage going astray and passengers missing their flights.
“And besides individual passengers, it affects a range of industries and emergency services from agricultural perishables to pharmaceuticals and the blood bank. It’s an entire negative spiral.”
HeraldLIVE
Lapsed air traffic procedures result in George flight problems
Image: www.pexels.com
Flight scheduling in and out of George was thrown into disarray on Monday, related to lapsed Air Traffic and Navigation Service (ATNS) procedures.
FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon confirmed that several Safair flights had been cancelled and one had been diverted.
“Today we had to cancel three flights into George and three flights departing from George, and we also had to divert to Gqeberha one flight that was due to land in East London,” Gordon said.
“The problem relates to procedures that lapsed over a year ago after they were not renewed by the ATNS.”
He said the procedures were designed by ATNS, in terms of different plane categories, runway specifications and weather conditions.
“The non-renewal of a bundle of procedures has affected us on several occasions with George and East London.
“It’s deeply frustrating both for our customers and our operations in terms of our planning and the extra costs we incur.
“We’ve offered our customers either the opportunity to fly tomorrow, or else a full and immediate refund.”
Aviation expert Linden Burns said airline Airlink, which he represented, had been forced to divert one of its George flights because of the same situation.
“Several factors at George including low cloud cover, the alignment of the runway and the direction of the wind necessitated that an air traffic and navigation services procedure had to be in place.
“But it isn’t, so our flight had to be diverted back to Cape Town.”
Burns said ATNS was required to review the procedures every five years and submit them to the SA Aviation Authority for approval.
Compounding the delay in completing this review, ATNS had lost a lot of resource, and the authority had returned many of its submissions for reworking.
The result was a serious snarl-up for the aviation industry and Airlink alone had been badly affected.
“Between July 19 and October 9, Airlink has suffered 3,892 delayed flights countrywide and 77 cancelled flights.”
He said the lapsed procedures had affected the scheduling capability of airlines and airports around the country.
“Ten percent of all flights have been affected since this problem started.
“At airports, you have baggage going astray and passengers missing their flights.
“And besides individual passengers, it affects a range of industries and emergency services from agricultural perishables to pharmaceuticals and the blood bank. It’s an entire negative spiral.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics