A new route for Nelson Mandela Bay’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) was tested in Kariega on Friday, with plans for it to be operational by November 20.
Councillors received a briefing session at the Kariega Town Hall.
The expansion will cover Kariega, KwaNobuhle and Rosedale.
Roads and transport political head Bradley Murray was eager for the test run to become a reality.
“It is not fair when someone drives from Booysen Park or Cleary Park they pay R8 when someone from Kariega drives the same distance for R19.
“This is long overdue.
“We thank the taxi industry, we can’t put a bus anywhere in this city without negotiations with the industry.
“Many times they are ready, but we have protocols and procedures that we have to stand behind and I know these procedures are frustrating.”
The buses will use a ticketing system to reduce criminal activity.
The city’s transport director, Givon van Eyck, said the IPTS was a catalytic programme.
“We have had several challenges and the national department of transport had actually put us in the ‘intensive care’ unit, because we failed to expand to the township and other areas.”
In the future, the metro is looking at purchasing smaller buses that can operate on smaller streets.
The schedule will run from 5am to 8pm every 30 minutes.
There will be a fleet of nine buses, one terminal and 50 stops with an interim depot.
The road network will cover Matanzima, Mabandla and Ponana Tini roads.
It will also cover Mel Brooks Avenue, Durban Road, Cuyler Street and Kamesh Road.
HeraldLIVE
IPTS route tested for Kariega and surrounds
General Reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
