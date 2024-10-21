Education minister wants matric candidates protected from protests
More than 800,000 pupils have the opportunity to change the course of their lives, says Siviwe Gwarube
As candidates count down the final hours to the first matric exams on Monday, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has appealed for pupils to be protected from protest action.
“There are more than 800,000 candidates who have this one opportunity to write an exam that can change the course of their lives,” Gwarube said on Sunday...
