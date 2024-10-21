News

Community calls for enforcement of Wylde Bridge restrictions

Residents protest to draw attention to threat posed by heavy trucks using historic Swartkops crossing

By Guy Rogers - 21 October 2024

Residents have demonstrated at Swartkops’ historic Wylde Bridge, calling for the metro to clamp down on heavy vehicles using the crossing, which was designed to support a maximum of five tonnes.

The demonstrators flagged the safety of people, particularly children, who made daily use of the bridge, highlighting its value to commuters and business people alike, and how the growing crisis there reflected the general infrastructural decay in the area...

