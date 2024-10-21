On Sunday, the municipality said their teams were attending to the repair works, adding that water trucks had been provided as the emergency work continued.
During repairs, the municipality had cordoned off the area with tape.
However, due to a lack of working street lights along the road, visibility is poor at night.
Car crashes into trench on KwaNobuhle road
Image: SUPPLIED
A vehicle crashed into a trench in Ponana Tini Road in KwaNobuhle during the early hours of Monday morning.
It is unclear at this stage if anyone sustained any injuries.
The trench had been dug by Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers who had attended to and repaired a series of burst pipes on the road.
Residents in Ponana Tini Road and larger parts of the township had experienced water outages for much of the weekend due to the leak.
Image: SUPPLIED
