Cancer patient desperate for electricity connection at newly built RDP house
A cancer patient from Knysna, who depends on a machine to manage respiratory issues, has pleaded with the municipality to connect electricity to his newly built RDP house.
For the past four months, since Mlungisi Matini, 42, was relocated from his shack in Mdywadini informal settlement to a new RDP house in Khayalethu, he has been unable to use his breathing machine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.