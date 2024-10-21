Artificial nests can help increase African penguin’s breeding rates, study finds
Artificial nests can increase breeding rates of endangered African penguins, a Nelson Mandela University-led study has found.
An international team of researchers from SA and the UK found that artificial nests outperformed natural nests and increased breeding output by 16.5%...
