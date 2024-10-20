Cogta MEC rebukes Nelson Mandela Bay officials for lacking empathy to deliver services
Metro one of biggest culprits when it comes to underspending of grants in the province, says Williams
Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams read the riot act to Nelson Mandela Bay officials and their political executive on Friday, after R379m was returned to the National Treasury for the 2022/2024 financial year.
He said it was shocking as the city struggled with pothole-riddled roads and a high rate of non-revenue water losses...
