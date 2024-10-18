Rhodes University's School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS), in partnership with the SA National Editors’ Forum, are hosting a webinar on Friday to officially launch the Makhanda Declaration — a call to revitalise journalism in South Africa.
The event comes as the media industry commemorates Media Freedom Day on October 19, commonly known as Black Wednesday.
Black Wednesday was a dark day in the media industry which saw the apartheid state banning several publications, such as the World and Sunday World, and the imprisonment of several anti-apartheid journalists under the Internal Security Act.
The Makhanda Declaration, being launched on Friday, will revist the commitment and purpose of the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 which was crafted by African journalists and media professionals 33 years ago to promote the importance of journalism on the continent.
The new declaration was drafted by journalists, academics and scholars to deliberate on current challenges facing South African communities of journalistic practice at a summit in Makhanda in April 2024.
A panel discussion will also be hosted, with seasoned journalists and editors expected to reflect on the principles in the Declaration and the realities facing today’s newsrooms
WATCH | Journalists commit to revitalising industry
Image: 123RF/dimijana
Rhodes University's School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS), in partnership with the SA National Editors’ Forum, are hosting a webinar on Friday to officially launch the Makhanda Declaration — a call to revitalise journalism in South Africa.
The event comes as the media industry commemorates Media Freedom Day on October 19, commonly known as Black Wednesday.
Black Wednesday was a dark day in the media industry which saw the apartheid state banning several publications, such as the World and Sunday World, and the imprisonment of several anti-apartheid journalists under the Internal Security Act.
The Makhanda Declaration, being launched on Friday, will revist the commitment and purpose of the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 which was crafted by African journalists and media professionals 33 years ago to promote the importance of journalism on the continent.
The new declaration was drafted by journalists, academics and scholars to deliberate on current challenges facing South African communities of journalistic practice at a summit in Makhanda in April 2024.
A panel discussion will also be hosted, with seasoned journalists and editors expected to reflect on the principles in the Declaration and the realities facing today’s newsrooms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News