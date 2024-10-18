Trucks destroyed as scrapyard fire spreads to workshop
Three trucks were torched in a runaway fire that started in a scrapyard in Swartkops on Thursday.
Due to heavy winds, the fire spread quickly, destroying vehicles parked inside the GB Mechanical Repairs workshop, with old car and truck tyres causing massive thick black smoke that engulfed parts of the riverside suburb...
