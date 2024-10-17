Police nab two women related to cop arrested for insurance claim murders

Two suspects who are related to Sgt Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, who is accused of multiple insurance claim murders, have been arrested for their role in the six insurance murders case.

They were arrested by the Limpopo tracking team in Mabokelele village on Thursday.

The arrested are the policewoman’s sister, 47, and daughter, 27. They are expected to appear together with Shokane-Kutumela at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on various charges, including murder, fraud and money laundering,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

Shokane-Kutumela, who is attached to the Senwabarwana police station, was arrested on Thursday last week. She allegedly pocketed R10m from insurance claims after fraudulently obtaining funeral, accidental and life policy covers from banks and insurance companies.

The National Prosecuting Authority said last week the incidents began in 2019 when the insured persons would be found dead and their bodies dumped in different areas. “In one incident, a woman was burnt in her shack and in another, a disabled man was discovered drowned in a dam.”

TimesLIVE