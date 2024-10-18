Police fire rubber bullets to disperse Motherwell protesters

A Motherwell NU29 community protest turned violent on Thursday when police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in retaliation against protesters who lobbed stones at them.
Lingelethu 2 informal settlement residents took to the streets and burned tyres, blocking Daniel Pienaar Road, at about noon demanding electrification from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
A power outage that started at 4am prompted anger from residents from both formalised and unserviced sites.
Ward 54 and Motherwell at large have been battling with constant power outages, with police allegedly saying that patrolling the area at night had also become a challenge.
Police spokesperson captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident.
“At about 12pm, a group of about 350 protesters blocked the R334 [Daniel Pienaar Road] at NU29, Motherwell.
“Public order police were dispatched and on their arrival, the group threw stones at the police vehicles.
“POP unit members then used stun grenades and rubber rounds to disperse the crowd and the road was opened again for traffic,” he said.
Beetge said the protest was fuelled by service delivery issues, particularly electricity.
A Motherwell resident, who did not want to be named, said they had scheduled a community meeting about the electricity challenges, however, the ward councillor, Lunga Minyayo, allegedly failed to turn up. .
“We waited for him for a long time and this upset people and we decided to protest and burn tyres on the road.”
The resident alleged that the police arrived in an armoured vehicle and started firing rubber bullets at them.
“The crowed dispersed, trying to take cover, but two people were hit by [rubber] bullets and rushed to hospital.
“One was hit in head and the other in the leg.”
The resident said Minyayo was with the police when the shooting happened.
Minyayo disputed that he was with the police, saying he was conducting a walkabout with staff from the city’s electricity department.
“I had no scheduled public meeting with the residents. I called all community leaders to brief them about the walkabout, that’s all.
“The walkabout was led by the city’s loss control team to identify electricity overload hotspot areas that cause substations to blow up.”
Minyayo said this would help residents from both the formalised and unserviced areas.
“I was later informed that there is a volatile situation in Lingelethu 2 but this was after they had been dispersed by the police.
“We also managed to fix the power outage, which is what upset the residents to start with,” Minyayo said.
Another resident, Vuyiseka Sonjica, said police were still in the area to monitor the situation.
“We plan to meet as residents and discuss a way forward after today’s [Thursday’s] incident.
“We also plan to find out about the injured residents so that we can visit them in hospital.”
HeraldLIVE
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
HeraldLIVE
