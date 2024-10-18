Penalties loom for land zone transgressors
New fines schedule allows municipality to crack down on those who violate the law
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is cracking down on landowners violating zoning bylaws, with fines of up to R35,000 for transgressors.
If the issue is not resolved, they face the possibility of their structures being demolished by court order...
