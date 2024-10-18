News

Penalties loom for land zone transgressors

New fines schedule allows municipality to crack down on those who violate the law

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 18 October 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is cracking down on landowners violating zoning bylaws, with fines of up to R35,000 for transgressors.

If the issue is not resolved, they face the possibility of their structures being demolished by court order...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie media briefing

Most Read