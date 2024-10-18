Kids charged protection fees on road to school
KwaNobuhle pupils warned to pay between R45 and R100 a day or face bullying
As extortion rackets tighten their grip on Nelson Mandela Bay, some KwaNobuhle pupils are being forced to pay protection fees just so they can walk along the only road to their schools.
The Khayelitsha pupils are being coerced into paying amounts between R45 and R100 daily, with consequences for those who cannot cough up the cash — their school bags are emptied and they are shoved or beaten...
