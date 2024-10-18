Helenvale pupil’s art to feature on prestigious corporate calendar
A 13-year-old girl from Helenvale Primary School will see her artwork featured on Santam’s Child Art calendar for 2025.
Liandre Liander was one of 12 primary school pupils from Nelson Mandela Bay whose artwork was selected from more than 3,400 entries for the 2024 Santam’s Child Art Competition...
