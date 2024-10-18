Grateful patients have new eye on the world

Lauron Fletcher looks forward to embracing the world again — free from the fear of falling and filled with the joy of playing with her grandchildren after receiving free cataract removal surgery on Thursday at Life Mercantile Hospital in Gqeberha.
Fletcher, 64, of Kirkwood, was among 10 patients who underwent cataract surgery at the hospital on Thursday.
It was part of a nationwide effort by the Life Healthcare Group that treated 67 patients across SA.
Fletcher said after her right eye went blind, she received her first cataract operation on August 6.
Afterwards, her vision in her left eye became blurry.
She said it was painful not to be able to enjoy the simple things she loved.
“One of the things I fear the most is falling. You are paranoid.
“My family was supportive but when it gets dark it is dangerous.
“When a car shines a light on you, you are blinded.
“With this operation, I was so happy. I could not believe it.
“Now I can walk for a long time without looking down. I have to walk because it’s good for me since I have diabetes.”
Fletcher said she would enjoy playing with her grandchildren without saying she was not feeling well.
Cataracts are one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, with about 350,000 South Africans needing surgery.
A cataract is a gradual clouding of the eye’s lens, which causes blurred or dull vision.
Surgery is the only effective treatment.
In SA, there is almost a 60% chance of developing cataracts after the age of 60, with eight out of 10 patients living in rural areas.
Patients were selected for free surgery based on the severity of their conditions.
Ophthalmologist Dr Pilile Ngxukumeshe did the operations.
He volunteers his services almost annually depending on sponsors.
A surgery in the private sector can cost up to R32,000.
“The operation is very delicate. But I have been doing this for more than 20 years.”
He said the procedure took about 15 minutes.
Another patient, Phatiwe Zote, 73, of KwaDwesi, said she was excited to see her 16-year-old grandson pass matric and two others graduate.
With her annual doctor’s appointment at the hospital, she was surprised in August when told she would receive the operation in October.
“I battled to sleep as I waited in anticipation. I grew up with eye problems.
“I was diagnosed with a cataract in 2011 but was told that it was small.
“I was given eye drops and then in 2023, I could not see people far away.
“In November last year, the doctor said cataracts in both eyes had grown and needed to be removed, but they would start with one eye.
“I was given a date of June 2025.
“I was devastated, but I did not want to show it, because I knew there were a lot of people that needed eye treatment as well,” she said.
