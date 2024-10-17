Fake Louis Vuitton bags, Yves St Lauren shoes, Rado and Boss watches and Gucci clothes were among the high-end apparel worth more than R15m confiscated during a police raid in the Durban CBD on Thursday.
Crackdown in Durban nets cops R15m in fake branded goods
Image: SAPS
Fake Louis Vuitton bags, Yves St Lauren shoes, Rado and Boss watches and Gucci clothes were among the high-end apparel worth more than R15m confiscated during a police raid in the Durban CBD on Thursday.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a team that deals with contraband, counterfeit and illicit goods acted on information that shops on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street in the Point area were selling counterfeit goods.
“Police obtained search warrants for several shops which were raided on Thursday, leading to the recovery and seizure of the counterfeit clothing items, watches and other big-brand items.
“At least four suspects have been arrested in the operation which is ongoing. All suspects are foreign nationals and their status in the country was yet to be confirmed,” he said.
The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
