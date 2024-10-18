A police constable deployed as an orderly at the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court found himself in the dock on Friday after being arrested with parcels of dagga, packets of cigarettes and ammunition, allegedly destined for awaiting-trial prisoners.
“Investigation suggests the officers responded to information that drugs will be delivered to a court orderly who will see to it that the consignment reaches awaiting-trial prisoners,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.
“The orderly was placed under surveillance at the court and it was observed he received several parcels from members of the public, whereafter he placed them in his private vehicle.”
Members of the anti-corruption unit approached and searched the suspect’s vehicle where they discovered perishable food items, tobacco, cellphones, 21 small parcels of dagga, packets of cigarettes, a .45 round of ammunition and an undisclosed sum of cash.
The constable faces charges of dealing in drugs and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile warned SAPS members to refrain from criminal behaviour as “corruption in the ranks of the SAPS will not be tolerated”.
Cop deployed as court orderly bust with contraband for awaiting-trial prisoners
Image: 123RF/valdasds1
