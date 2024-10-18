Clarion call to ensure sustainability of journalism

With journalists facing a rising tide of social media attacks, violence, and even imprisonment, the call to arms for media freedom has never been louder.
On Friday, Rhodes University's School of Journalism and Media Studies, in collaboration with the SA National Editors’ Forum, resurrected the spirit of the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 with the launch of the Makhanda Declaration.
The Makhanda Declaration is anchored on 11 pillars that include calling on government to change legislation and putting policies in place to ensure universal internet access.
Under the banner of digital governance and algorithmic transparency, the commitment calls on government, parliament and regulators to act now to ensure that data prices are fair and that the digital divide, which is widened by inequitable access to the internet, is bridged through universal internet coverage.
"It is imperative that the control and prices be removed from the private companies that control this access."
Among the commitments, the declaration also calls fair compensation for credible media organisations and journalists through the taxation of big tech and online platforms.
It also calls for the public broadcaster, the SABC, to be held accountable to ensure it promotes indigenous languages.
The new declaration was drafted by journalists, academics and scholars to deliberate on the current challenges facing South African communities of journalistic practice at a summit in Makhanda in April 2024.
The launch of the Makhanda Declaration included a panel discussion with seasoned journalists and editors comprising of Sanef Eastern Cape convener, and editor of The Herald, Rochelle de Kock, Rhodes head of the School of Journalism and Media Studies, Dr Jeanne du Toit, Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James, Heather Robertson DM168 - Daily Maverick editor, and Jurie Blignaut who is SABC News Eastern Cape acting editor.
Sanef deputy chair and Press Council board member Tshamano Makhadi hosted the programme.
Speaking on the importance of the event, De Kock said Sanef partnering with Rhodes to commemorate Media Freedom Day was an opportunity they could not miss.
"Newsrooms are suffering; we're all going through it and it's not just South Africa but internationally as well, and it's not just on big corporates or government but up to us to take practical steps and contribute toward the sustainability of our industry.
"We all know where we were, we know where we are now at the moment, so what are we going to do about it and what are the principles we're going to take to take our industry forward?" De Kock said.
Du Toit said the Declaration was the result of a journalism summit held at the university in April where they identified challenges faced by the industry which also looked at strategies to overcome those challenges.
"We came out with a draft of a document as a single outcome of the summit and we further spent months engaging communities of practice that were not part of that process, and we asked Sanef to work with us in partnership because, again, this is not something we can achieve on our own.
"We chose to launch it today because of the importance of October 19, which is (Saturday), as a day on which we all commemorate media freedom in this country, but not just media freedom, but access to access to knowledge and the declaration sets out that commitment," Du Toit said.
Media Freedom Day is commemorated on October 19 and is commonly known as Black Wednesday.
Black Wednesday was a dark day in the media industry which saw the apartheid state banning several publications, such as the World and Sunday World, and the imprisonment of several anti-apartheid journalists under the Internal Security Act.
Touching on the impact of the digital migration and its impact on newsroom, Robertson said a consequence of this was that many newsrooms had to retrench staff.
"As editors and journalists, we go through this again and again and it's traumatic. This doesn't only affect journalism but human lives.
"Having been there before, so I understand why it's necessary to do cost-cutting.
"The revenue journalism used to get from newspaper sales and the selling of adverts - we can never get that much from digital adds.
"We actually need more help from government worldwide. Subscriptions, we shouldn't be paying that," she said.
For the first time in its 15 year history, in September Daily Maverick announced it was retrenching 5% of is permanent staff with a 15% reduction in operating costs.
"We need more incentives from government to sustain media. We need to call on big business. We've helped to build South Africa to the point where it is now, we're helping businesses flourish through our exposes and they're withdrawing ads from all media houses and rather put their ads on Google and TikTok supporting foreign business that don't contribute taxes.
"We need changes in legislation, taxation and all those things," Robertson added.
James said the goal for Daily Dispatch was to ensure its survival.
"We have to pivot from traditional media such as print focus and bias. How do we do that?
"The Daily Dispatch now has more digital subscribers than print subscribers, how do we cater for that audience?" she questioned.
Award-winning SA journalist, Zikhona Tshona, who now works as a freelance journalist, said there was an ongoing trend in newsrooms of not wanting to pay for talent, but rather to employ junior staff at a cheaper rate.
"The problems we're facing as freelancers is that no one wants to hire or pay for your worth and so you constantly have to apply for multiple jobs despite a good reputation.
"The problem is money.
"People prefer to hire more junior journalists so they pay less and this [leads to the] juniorisation of newsrooms," she said.
Blignaut highlighted the importance of the role newsrooms and managers to ensure the safety of journalists.
"We as managers need to ensure we protect our journalists.
"Social media gives people direct access to our journalists and this was not the case in the past.
"The more we protect journalists, that will be a natural vanguard and we can only protect them through policies," Blignaut said.
Clarion call to ensure sustainability of journalism
Image: Karen van Rooyen
