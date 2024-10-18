Brief spat over security jobs at Dinosaur World

There was a low-key rumble in the jungle among security personnel at the Dinosaur World event in Victoria Park in South End on Thursday after a group showed up demanding jobs they claimed had been promised to them.
Amanda Booi said she and her colleagues were part of a Nelson Mandela Bay freelance group of special event officers who had Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) accreditation, which was a stipulated requirement for staff contracted to secure such events.
“We were in a WhatsApp group in the week with Nyawo Legacy Security and they were going to take 10 of our officers here for this event.
“Then suddenly yesterday they said their contract had been cancelled.”
Booi said the group had come to the park on Thursday morning and, after finding that Nyawo personnel were in place, had confronted the company’s senior representative there.
“The people he has contracted do not have PSIRA [accreditation],” Booi alleged.
“[The company’s senior representative] eventually agreed to do a rotation where he takes five of us to work, together with these other people, each day from today until Sunday. So we are satisfied,” she said.
East London-based Nyawo Legacy Security could not be contacted for comment.
Dinosaur World director David Huni said he knew nothing about the freelance special event officers and their claims.
“I made no promise of employment, I do not know who they are and I know nothing about their claim that there will now be a rotation.
“If that is what has been agreed with our security service provider then that’s fine, but I know nothing about it.
“Our presentation was approved by the council so that is what I am satisfied with and we are just looking forward to welcoming the kids and families to our event,” Huni said.
The event began on Thursday morning and runs until Sunday.
Attractions include giant replicas of tyrannosaurus and Australotitan, an animatronic brachiosaurus and stegosaurus, dinosaur rides, Jurassic cars and a fossil excavation.
Tickets are available via a link on the Dinosaur World Facebook page.
