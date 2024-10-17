EFF MP Carl Niehaus says he is not bothered by criticism over the significant age gap between him and his wife, Noluthando Mdluli.
Mdluli celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday and Niehaus, 64, shared pictures of the occasion on social media. The public expressed shock and criticism over the age gap.
He was unfazed, emphasising that their 34-year age difference has never been an issue in their relationship.
“I think all the comments are silly. This is about love, a caring relationship. My wife and I have been together for a long time now. We are happily married and happy in love. The age gap makes absolutely no difference, it has never been a problem,” Niehaus told TimesLIVE.
“It's all about love and caring for one another. I have a huge amount of respect for her. She has been a wonderful partner in good times and difficult times. I don't see any problem with the age gap. There are people who are jealous and that's their problem.”
Niehaus has been open about his relationship on social media, sharing photos and stories about his wife and their life together.
'We are happily married': Carl Niehaus unbothered by backlash over 34-year age gap with wife
Image: Carl Niehaus/ X
His previous marriage to Jansie Lourens ended in divorce in 2002.
He met Mdluli in 2020 at a shop in Rosebank and the pair tied the knot in 2022.
“She was buying something at the shop and then I invited her out. The rest is history.
“Our relationship has been good since we met. We are soul mates, friends and lovers.”
He said he considers Mdluli's seven-year-old son as his own. On whether they are planning to have more children, he said they haven't discussed that yet due to their work commitments.
“I'm busy with my work in parliament, and she's focusing on her own. We are building a life together and developing our careers.”
TimesLIVE
