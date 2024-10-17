Spaza shop worker arrested after man shot in arm
Victim’s sibling claims altercation arose after inappropriate remarks made to their sister
When a Motherwell man stood up to a spaza shop worker for allegedly making unwanted sexual advances towards his sister, he was shot in the arm.
The trip to the local corner shop nearly turned deadly for Inga Mjadu, who claims he was shot at outside the store...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.