Sanral comes to the rescue of flood-hit farm school
Work done to fix access roads and parking areas at Yellowwoods
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has stepped in to make a difference at a farm school which was damaged when heavy rains devastated Nelson Mandela Bay infrastructure and communities earlier this year.
Yellowwood Farm School, nestled on the outskirts of Gqeberha, recently received a much-needed revamp thanks to the intervention of a Sanral employee performing road maintenance operations in the area...
