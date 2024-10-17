Police are on the hunt for two convicted murderers who absconded instead of handing themselves over to authorities after their appeal was dismissed.
The Johannesburg high court had convicted and sentenced Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal for the 2017 murder of Avinash Manjanu in Lenasia South.
The two were each handed a 25-year prison sentence which they appealed against.
Their appeal was dismissed and they had to hand themselves over to serve their sentence, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
“Instead, the duo decided to abscond and disappear. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of Dinesh Moodley and Ugresen Perumal, for whom arrest warrants have been issued, to please call Col Nelson Manganyi on 079 529 4642 or Sgt Isaac Mokati on 072 326 9067.”
TimesLIVE
Police search for duo who absconded after receiving 25-year prison sentence for murder
Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal were found guilty and sentenced for a 2017 murder in Lenasia South.
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Police are on the hunt for two convicted murderers who absconded instead of handing themselves over to authorities after their appeal was dismissed.
The Johannesburg high court had convicted and sentenced Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal for the 2017 murder of Avinash Manjanu in Lenasia South.
The two were each handed a 25-year prison sentence which they appealed against.
Their appeal was dismissed and they had to hand themselves over to serve their sentence, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
“Instead, the duo decided to abscond and disappear. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of Dinesh Moodley and Ugresen Perumal, for whom arrest warrants have been issued, to please call Col Nelson Manganyi on 079 529 4642 or Sgt Isaac Mokati on 072 326 9067.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News