Plane crash-lands at Durban golf course

By TIMESLIVE - 17 October 2024
A light aircraft made an emergency landing at the Beachwood golf course in Durban North on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Civil Aviation Authority

A light aircraft made an emergency landing at Beachwood golf course in Durban North on Thursday.

Advanced Life Support paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were en route to the crash site. 

“Initial reports are the pilot sustained injuries.”

This is a developing story. 

