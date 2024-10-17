Gqeberha dance academy getting ready to present ‘Sleeping Beauty Reimagined’
A Gqeberha dance academy is making all the right moves to give its audience an immersive experience with its revival of a classic stage production later in 2024.
Besides bringing Sleeping Beauty Reimagined to the Feather Market Centre in December, the Toynbee Dance Academy also seeks to transform the lives of young dancers from underprivileged backgrounds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.