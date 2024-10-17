Flood damage could take years to repair
Funding awaited to fix infrastructure including roads, bridges and canals
It could take years to repair flood-damaged canals, cemetery and landfill access roads, a footbridge and wastewater treatment works in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This is as the municipality waits for the outcome of its disaster relief application through the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA)...
