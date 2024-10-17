News

Extortion racket feared after ‘hits’ on Algoa Bus staff

Manager gunned down outside Korsten depot, another shot dead in Motherwell home

By Brandon Nel - 17 October 2024

Fearing a criminal racket demanding protection fees,  Algoa Bus Company has stepped up security after a second employee was gunned down in the city in a matter of days.

Chilling CCTV footage shows the horrifying last moments of a Bay engineering manager as he was stalked by killers outside the Korsten depot last week...

