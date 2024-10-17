A group of schoolchildren began showing symptoms of itching and stomach pains about 30 minutes after eating snacks on Thursday morning.
The snacks were purchased from a street vendor near the primary school in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, east of Tshwane.
Emergency services were alerted and 25 pupils were taken to medical facilities for treatment for suspected food poisoning, the Gauteng education department said.
Of these, 22 have been discharged, two were taken to private medical facilities by their parents and one is under medical observation at a state clinic, education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
“Law enforcement and health authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident to determine the safety of the products sold by the street vendors and to prevent future occurrences,” he said, while urging parents and guardians to be vigilant in ensuring food safety.
Bronkhorstspruit children fall ill after eating snacks
Image: 123RF/DUSANKA VISNJICAN
