‘Why I killed my mother’
Gqeberha man sentenced to life in prison after guilty plea agreement
When work became scarce during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his mother was diagnosed with cancer, the only way Gqeberha man Maurice Butlion could see past their financial ruin, and his own mental health issues, was to kill his mother.
As he approached his sleeping mother and started stabbing her with the knife he had taken from their kitchen, she looked up at the son she had raised — and held up her hands in defeat...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.