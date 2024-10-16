Canned food brand Lucky Star has pledged to honour the memory of the late Tito Mboweni, former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank governor, who passed away on Saturday evening after a short illness.
Mboweni's culinary skills, particularly his famous Lucky Star pilchards canned fish dish, won the hearts of many on social media. His love for the brand's products was evident in his creative recipes on social media.
After his death, fans took to social media to pay tribute to Mboweni by cooking his signature dishes, including the Lucky Star pilchards dish. Many called for a limited-edition release of the product featuring Mboweni's face on the packaging, and the garlic-flavoured variant.
Lucky Star said they will honour Mboweni's memory in a way that reflects his contribution to the brand, but only at the right time and with his family's permission.
“At the right time, and with his family's permission, we will honour his memory in a way that reflects his unique contributions, with more details to follow,” Lucky Star said.
‘We’ll honour Mboweni’s memory in a way that reflects his contributions at the right time’: Lucky Star
Journalist
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/X
Canned food brand Lucky Star has pledged to honour the memory of the late Tito Mboweni, former finance minister and SA Reserve Bank governor, who passed away on Saturday evening after a short illness.
Mboweni's culinary skills, particularly his famous Lucky Star pilchards canned fish dish, won the hearts of many on social media. His love for the brand's products was evident in his creative recipes on social media.
After his death, fans took to social media to pay tribute to Mboweni by cooking his signature dishes, including the Lucky Star pilchards dish. Many called for a limited-edition release of the product featuring Mboweni's face on the packaging, and the garlic-flavoured variant.
Lucky Star said they will honour Mboweni's memory in a way that reflects his contribution to the brand, but only at the right time and with his family's permission.
“At the right time, and with his family's permission, we will honour his memory in a way that reflects his unique contributions, with more details to follow,” Lucky Star said.
“Many South Africans will also fondly remember him for his imaginative and sometimes unconventional cooking, which became a source of delight and conversation around the country.
“Tito's authenticity and enthusiasm made him a beloved and unintentional celebrity chef. Despite never having an official role with Lucky Star, he embraced our brand with a sense of creativity and warmth that resonated deeply with people from all walks of life.”
The brand also paid tribute to Mboweni.
“It is with heavy hearts that we at Lucky Star join South Africa in mourning the passing of Tito Mboweni. His leadership and dedication to South Africa have left a lasting legacy.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News