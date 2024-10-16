News

Police kill 2 suspects in shootout near Century City, Cape Town

By TimesLIVE - 16 October 2024
Two suspected extortionists were fatally shot and a third seriously wounded in a shootout with police on Tuesday afternoon. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Two people were fatally shot and a third wounded in a shootout with police on the N1 near Century City in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said police received intelligence about suspects who were alleged to have extorted businesses.

"They followed a vehicle with three occupants. Realising police were following them, the suspects fired shots at the officers. A shootout on the N1 near the Sable Road off ramp ensued, resulting in two fatalities and one suspect seriously wounded. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment."

Three firearms were seized from the suspects' vehicle. 

"Preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was hijacked in Thornton a few days ago.

"Investigations are underway to determine the identities of the deceased individuals."

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the circumstances around the fatalities.

