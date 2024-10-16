Nelson Mandela Bay council passes funding for lifeguards at metro beaches
.
Life-saving Nelson Mandela Bay will receive R205,000 annually for the next three years to station lifeguards at popular beaches.
The council passed the sponsorship agreement on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.